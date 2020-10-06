Professor shot dead in Peshawar

Peshawar: A professor was shot dead in Peshawar by unidentified armed men when he was returning home from his institute, the media reported on Tuesday.

An official said that Professor Naeemuddin of the Government Superior Science College was on his way back when armed men opened fire on him, reports Geo news.

The professor was immediately taken to a hospital for emergency assistance but he succumbed to injuries.

The official further said the case was being investigated.

Condemning the murder in broad daylight, social media users demanded an early arrest of the murderers.

—IANS