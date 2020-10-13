Prime accused of Pakistan motorway gang rape arrested

Lahore: The prime accused of a brutal gang rape that took place at a motorway in Pakistan Punjab province last month, has finally been arrested after managing to escape thrice earlier, the media reported.

The news of Abid Malhi's arrest was confirmed on Monday by Lahore DIG Investigations Shahzada Sultan, who was heading a special team formed to nab the suspect, reports The Express Tribune.

Malhi will be presented before a court on Tuesday for physical remand.

On September 9, Malhi along with his accomplice Shafqat Ali had gang raped the woman in front of her three children during a robbery bid at the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway where her car had stopped after running out of fuel.

Following his arrest, Ali told the investigators that they were habitual criminals and had gathered to commit a robbery when they observed the car at the motorway.

—IANS