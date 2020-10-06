President Trump leaves hospital to continue COVID-19 treatment

Washington: US President Donald Trump left hospital late on Monday evening three days after being admitted with COVID-19, vowing to be back on the campaign trail soon.

Wearing a navy business suit, tie and mask, Mr Trump walked out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday evening pumping his fist and then flew back to the White House on the presidential helicopter Marine One.

"Feeling really good!" Mr Trump tweeted earlier. "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life."

But despite being discharged from the hospital questions remain over the seriousness of Mr Trump's illness after a weekend of conflicting statements. At the same time true scale of the outbreak at the White House remains unclear, as more people, some very close aides of Mr Trump, test positive for COVID-19.

Mr Trump's diagnosis has upended his campaign for a second term in office, less than a month before the Republican president faces Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the White House election.

The doctors treating Mr Trump without giving specifics regarding his care said he was doing well and would receive another dose of remdesivir before being discharged.

—UNI