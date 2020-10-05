Pompeo asks S.Korea to understand cause of trip delay

Seoul: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and asked for the country's understanding of the postponement of his planned trip to Seoul originally set for this week, the Foreign Ministry here said on Monday.

The top US diplomat was expected to visit Japan, Mongolia and South Korea this week, but has cancelled his trips to the two latter countries in the wake of President Donald Trump's hospitalisation following his Covid-19 diagnosis.

In a statement, the Ministry said: "Secretary Pompeo explained that his visit to South Korea, planned for this week, has been delayed for the US side's inevitable reasons and asked for our side's understanding."

Kang wished for President Trump and the First Lady's swift recovery, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The news of the cancellation was made by the US State Department on Saturday.

While Pompeo departed for Tokyo on Sunday as originally scheduled, he would work to reschedule the other two countries on another Asia trip later this month, according to the Department.

