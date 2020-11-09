PM Modi expresses condolences on passing away of Father Valles

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of the veteran author and Gujarati columnist Father Carlos Gonzalez Valles SJ, popularly known as Father Valles who passed away on Monday.

"Father Valles endeared himself to many, especially in Gujarat. He distinguished himself in diverse areas such as mathematics and Gujarati literature. He was also passionate about serving society. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

Father Valles was a Jesuit priest born in Spain who wrote extensively in Gujarati, English, and Spanish. He was a Mathematics teacher in Gujarat.

Father Valles passed away at the age of 95 in Spain today.

