Philippines logs 1,184 new Covid cases, tally at 553,424

Manila: Philippines has reported 1,184 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 553,424, health officials said on Wednesday.

The country's death toll has reached 11,577 after 53 more fatalities, officials said adding that 271 more patients have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 512,033., Xinhua reported.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 7.86 million people since the disease emerged in January last year.

—IANS