People injured in supermarket explosion in Russia's Vladikavkaz

Moscow: A powerful explosion rocked a supermarket in Russia's Vladikavkaz, the capital of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, leaving some people injured, a spokesman for emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"An explosion occurred inside a supermarket on Gagkayeva street," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the one-story building was destroyed completely.

"It was presumably a gas explosion. There are casualties," he continued. (ANI)