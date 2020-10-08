Pelosi slams Trump for halting coronavirus relief talks

Washington: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday (local time) slammed US President Donald Trump for abruptly breaking off negotiations on another coronavirus relief package, dismissing the possibility of smaller, targeted legislation, reported Fox News.

"It's hard to see any clear, sane path on what he's doing but the fact is he saw the political downside of his statement of walking away from the negotiations," Fox News quoted her saying during an interview to ABC's "The View."





"He's rebounding from a terrible mistake he made yesterday, and the Republicans in Congress are going down the drain with him on that," added Pelosi.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he was postponing negotiations until after the November 3 presidential election, he later appeared to reverse course, calling for lawmakers to send out a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks and provide additional funding to US airlines and small businesses.

"...request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked...," tweeted the US President.

—ANI