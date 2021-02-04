PDM to finalise strategy on Senate elections, no-confidence motion against Pak govt

Islamabad: Ahead of a meeting of 11-party alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to finalise strategies for Senate elections, date for long March and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) no-confidence motion, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday have reportedly spoken over the phone and it was decided that the PML-N is ready to use full force in the anti-government movement, reported Geo News.

The discussion of the politicians reportedly centred around PDM's joint strategy on the Senate elections and PPP's no-confidence motion - both to be debated today.

As per sources, both leaders had consultations over the anti-government movement and Nawaz have agreed with the proposals put forward by Fazl, giving assurances to the PDM chief of PML-N's full support on whatever PDM decides, cited Geo News.

Nawaz is said to have agreed with the proposals put forward by Fazl, giving assurances to the PDM chief of Pakistani Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) full support on whatever PDM decides.

The information about the phone call between Nawaz and Fazl comes after a meeting at Fazl's house of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Central Working Committee which lasted for six hours, reported Geo News.

After the meeting, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz reached Fazl's house with PML-N veteran leader Rana Sanaullah and party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

A day earlier, PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal had said the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has become a threat to Pakistan.

He was speaking to the media outside the residence of Fazl in Islamabad. Iqbal said the PTI government has ruined the economy and foreign policy reported Geo News.

The 11-party alliance of PDM had given the ultimatum to Imran's government to resign by January 31st. While the deadline has expired and Imran-led government has yet not resigned.

Following the actions, Iqbal said that the top leadership of the PDM will now make important announcements regarding the long march and future strategy of the 11-party opposition alliance against the government, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, Iqbal asserted that one thing everyone agreed on in the meeting at Fazl's house was that Imran Khan has to go.

"We will not be at peace till we dismiss this government," he said.

Moreover, PDM is expected to make decisions over its long march plans, strategy on the Senate elections and PPP's role in the alliance reported Geo News. (ANI)