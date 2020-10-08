Top
Pak's Punjab province under 'micro smart lockdowns'

 The Hawk |  8 Oct 2020 8:15 AM GMT

Lahore: The government in Pakistan's Punjab province has imposed 'micro smart lockdowns' in all of its 36 districts following a surge in the number of fresh coronavirus cases.

The recent surge in Punjab was reported after educational institutes reopened and continued violation of the Covid-19 guidelines at public places, government offices, and business points. reports Dawn news.

Of the 36 districts, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Gujrat accounted for majority of the new cases.

An official statement issued on Wednesday, the provincial government has enforced 856 "micro smart lockdowns", restricting 7,295 citizens to their residences.

Two micro smart lockdowns were proposed in Lahore and 123 in Rawalpindi.

In the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 115 new cases, taking the province's overall tally to 100,148.

Two new fatalities were also reported on Wednesday, which increased the death toll to 2,242.

As of Thursday, Pakistan has reported a total of 316,934 coronavirus cases and 6,544 deaths.

—IANS

Updated : 8 Oct 2020 8:15 AM GMT
