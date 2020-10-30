Top
Home > World > Pakistan Summons Senior Indian Diplomat Over Alleged Ceasefire Violations Along LoC

Pakistan Summons Senior Indian Diplomat Over Alleged Ceasefire Violations Along LoC

 The Hawk |  30 Oct 2020 1:38 PM GMT

Pakistan Summons Senior Indian Diplomat Over Alleged Ceasefire Violations Along LoC

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC). The Foreign Office said that Indian forces resorted to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in Nezapir and Rakhchikri Sectors of the LoC on October 29, resulting in injuries to 22-year-old Rukhsana and 36-year-old Muhammad Azam.

It alleged that Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

Pakistan asked India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

—PTI

Updated : 30 Oct 2020 1:38 PM GMT
Tags:    Pakistan   Indian   Ceasefire   LoC   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X