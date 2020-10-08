Pakistan Peoples Party to stage 'massive power show'

Karachi: The opposition Pakistan Peoples Party has announced that it would stage a "massive power show" in Karachi on October 18, which would the "beginning of the end" for the incumbent Imran Khan-led government.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by President of PPP's Sindh chapter Nisar Khuhro following a meeting of the party's executive committee, reports Dawn news.

"The October 18 rally would be held at Bagh-i-Jinnah adjacent to Quaid's (Mohammad Ali Jinnah) mausoleum. The federal government has already started panicking and the October 18 rally will lead to its fall," he said.

Khuhro added that people from all over Sindh would attend the rally, which would be addressed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other opposition leaders.

—IANS