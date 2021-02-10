Pakistan FM informs Chilean counterpart of rescue ops for missing climber

Islamabad: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised his Chilean counterpart Andres Allamand on rescue operations to locate a Chilean climber, who went missing with two others while attempting to scale K2, the world's second-highest peak.

The Chilean climber Juan Pablo Mohr was attempting to scale K2 with Pakistan's renowned mountaineer Ali Sadpara, and John Snorri from Iceland when they lost contact and went missing on February 5 owing to bad weather conditions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Qureshi on Tuesday expressed his deep concern over the missing team of mountaineers and apprised Allamand of efforts being made to locate them, including a number of search flights by Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters amid challenging weather conditions over a treacherous terrain.

He assured his Chilean counterpart that Pakistan would make all possible efforts to trace the missing mountaineers, the statement said.

Acknowledging the search and rescue operation, Allamand thanked the government of Pakistan on behalf of the people of Chile and the family of Mohr for assistance in the search operations, the statement added.

