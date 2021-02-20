Pakistan: 2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Sialkot's police station

Sialkot: At least two people were killed and three others suffered injuries in a firing incident at a polling station on Friday in Daska's in Sialkot, Dawn reported.

The incident took place on the day by-polls were being held in Sialkot.

One of the victims was reportedly a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while the other belonged to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). A PTI polling agent was also among the injured, according to eyewitnesses and local media.

According to Sialkot DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, the main suspect, Javed, who is a PML-N worker, had visited the Goindke polling station in the morning, where he had a verbal altercation with one of the deceased.

He returned to the polling station later and when the PTI workers exited the building, he opened fire on them before fleeing from the scene. The official added that police were conducting raids to apprehend him.

Meanwhile, the provincial police chief IGP Inam Ghani directed the Regional Police Officer to arrest the suspects immediately and initiate legal action against them.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident. In a tweet, Buzdar said that those involved in the shooting incident "will be arrested as soon as possible and punished strictly according to the law".

He added that he has demanded an investigation report from the inspector general of police. "Prompt action will be taken against the accused."

The incident took place during the by-elections in the NA-75 constituency. The seat fell vacant after the demise of PML-N MNA Sahibazada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah. (ANI)