Pak oppn alliance to stage 3rd rally in Quetta

New Delhi: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance comprising 11 of the country's opposition parties, will on Sunday hold its third power show in Quetta, amid heightened security measures over reports of a terror attack.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) warned that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have planned to carry out large-scale terrorist activities in Quetta, targeting political and religious leadership, reports The Express Tribune.

The Balochistan government had appealed to the PDM leadership to defer their rally in the wake of the security alert.



However, the opposition leaders have ignored the appeal.



PPP Balochistan spokesperson Hayat Achakzai told The Express Tribune that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari might not be able to make it to the public gathering, which will have PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the PDM President.

However, he said Bhutto-Zardari will address the rally through video link.

Meanwhile, PML-N Balochistan President Gen (retd) Qadir Baloch said that the party supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will virtually address the public gathering.

More than 4,000 security personnel have been deployed by the Balochistan government, including police, Frontier Corps and Balochistan Constabulary.

The PDM held its second rally on October 19 in Karachi, which came just days after its debut power show on October 16 in Gujranwala city.

After Quetta, the PDM will stage its fourth rally in Peshawar on November 22, fifth in Multan on November 30 and the last one in Lahore on December 13.

