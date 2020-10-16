Pak oppn alliance to hold 1st rally on Friday

Islamabad: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance comprising 11 of the country's opposition parties, will hold its first public rally on Friday in Gujranwala city since its formation last month to oust the incumbent government over its "failures in all sectors".

The alliance led by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was appointed as its first phase President, comprises 11 parties including the JUI-F, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party and the Awami National Party (ANP).

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is also likely to address the rally via video link from London, according to the PML-N.

Besides Fazl, the other important attendants at the rally scheduled to take place in the city's Jinnah Stadium, include PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Meanwhile, participants will not be allowed to enter the venue without a mask and sit at a distance of three to six feet from each other.

Slogans that are "anti-state/objectionable/offensive" and speeches against constitutional offices, armed forces and judiciary are prohibited.

After Friday's rally, the PDM will hold its second public meeting in Karachi on October 18, third in Quetta on October 25, fourth in Peshawar on November 22, fifth in Multan on November 30 and the last one in Lahore on December 13.

— IANS