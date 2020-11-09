Pak imposes fresh curbs on weddings amid Covid-19 spike

Islamabad: Amid an unabated increase in the number of new coronavirus cases, the Pakistan government has imposed fresh curbs on weddings, which includes guests having to sit six-feet-apart, it was reported.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday issued the new guidelines in an effort to stem the virus from further spreading, Dawn news reported.

According to new guidelines, the timings for weddings have been restricted to two hours with cut-off time of 10 p.m.

All guests will have to wear face masks and organisers of marriage events will have to display the seating/gathering capacity of their venues at the entrance/reception.

Moreover, the organisers will have to take precautionary measure against dengue fever.

Thermal scanning of all attendees at the entrance and wearing face masks have been declared mandatory.

Meanwhile, buffet dinner/lunch has been banned and only lunch boxes and table service have been allowed.

The wedding event mangers will have to retain the names and contact details of all wedding attendees and staff for at least 15 days.

The new guidelines will be implemented from November 20 onwards in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar, Quetta, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Swat.

The development comes as Pakistan's overall Covid-19 caseload and death toll stood at 344,839 and 6,977, respectively.

—IANS