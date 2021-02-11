Pak govt employees clash with police in Islamabad

Islamabad: Pakistan government employees, protesting for a pay hike, clashed with police in Islamabad while attempting to enter the capital city's highly restricted 'Red Zone' area, the media reported on Thursday.

Protests erupted on Wednesday across Islamabad, including the Constitution Avenue, outside Secretariat Block and Cabinet Block, whose main entrance door was broken down by the demonstrators, The Express Tribune reported.

The federal employees are demanding a 40 per cent rise in salaries instead of the government's 24 per cent hike.

Due to the protests, the police blocked the city's strategic Srinagar Highway with containers.

As the protesters marched towards Parliament House to stage a sit-in, a heavy contingent of police fired tear-gas shells.

Dozens of protesters were also arrested.

—IANS