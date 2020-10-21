Pak COAS orders probe into 'Karachi incident'

Islamabad: Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has ordered a probe into what the so-called 'Karachi incident' involving an FIR registered against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's husband, retired Captain Muhammad Safdar, and his subsequent arrest in Karachi.

"Taking notice of the Karachi incident, the COAS has directed the Karachi Corps Commander to immediately inquire into the circumstances to determine the facts and report back as soon as possible," The Express Tribune quoted an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement as saying on Tuesday.

The announcement came after Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari while addressing the media requested the COAS and ISI Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to investigate how the Sindh police chief was pressured into registering a case against Safdar.

Early Monday morning, Maryam Nawaz tweeted that Safdar had been arrested from a hotel they were staying at in Karachi.

She claimed that the police "barged in" while she was "sleeping".

His arrest came a day after Safdar raised anti-government slogans at Muhammad Ali Jinnah mausoleum on Sunday before the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) second power show in Karachi, reports Dawn news.

An FIR was registered against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar and 200 others for violating the sanctity of the mausoleum.

He was however, released on bail hours later.

