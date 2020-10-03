Pak Army kills 2 'hardcore' terrorists in N.Waziristan

Top
 The Hawk |  3 Oct 2020 9:42 AM GMT

Islamabad: Pakistan Army killed two hardcore terrorists in North Waziristan, a tribal district of Khyber-Paktunkhwa, the military said in a statement.

"Security Forces conducted IBO (intelligence based operation) on terrorist hideout in Boya, North Wazirstan. Two hardcore terrorists, including an IED specialist, killed while one terrorist apprehended," The Express Tribune quoted a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as saying on Friday.

The military's media wing said the terrorists were involved in killing locals, extortion, planning and executing more than 25 attacks on security forces.

–IANS

