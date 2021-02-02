Over 50 dead in Afghan targeted killings last month

Kabul: Targeted killings across Afghanistan in the month of January claimed the lives of more than 50 people, triggering concerns among civilians of the war-torn country, according to official figures published on Tuesday.

According to the figures by Xinhua news agency, five people comprising two security forces members and three civilians were killed in three attacks in Kabul, while a praying leader and teacher of a local seminary was shot dead in Kandahar province over the weekend.

A service member of the Afghan National Directorate of Security, the country's intelligence agency, was assassinated in Kabul on January 30, while a civil society activist was mysteriously killed in Nuristan province.

On January 26, Safiullah Amiri, deputy provincial councillor in Kunduz province, and the son of a local official were killed in a bomb attack.

Abdul Raqeeb, a local religious figure, was killed by gunmen in Parwan province on January 23.

On January 21, two army officers in an army pick-up truck were shot dead in Police District (PD) 5 of Kabul near a crowded traffic circle. The attackers fled the scene.

Wali Raghi, a senior government official, was killed after gunmen opened fire on him in Chahar Dara district of Kunduz on January 19.

On January 18, two brothers, both employees of the NDS, lost their lives in a terror attack in Logar province.

The same day, gunmen attacked and killed Mohammad Zahir Haqyar, chief of Washer district of southern Helmand province, in provincial capital Lashkar Gah city.

Also on Jan. 18, the director of provincial directorate of Environmental Protection Agency lost his life in an attack in eastern Ghazni province.

Some remaining 27 people were killed and several others wounded in separate targeted attacks in Herat, Kabul, Kandahar, Helmand, Farah and Badghis provinces.

No one has claimed responsibility for the majority of the attacks, but Afghan officials have generally accused Taliban militants for the targeted attacks in recent months.

Militants of the Taliban and Islamic State (IS) have conducted scores of targeted attacks against civilians and military officials in recent years.

They consider anyone working for the government and NATO and US-led troops as a target.

Over 60 people were killed in targeted attacks in December 2020 across Afghanistan.

—IANS