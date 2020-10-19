Over 100 detained in Prague for protesting against Covid-19 curbs

Prague: More than 100 people were arrested in Prague on suspicion of rioting and attacking officers following a protest against the incumbent Covid-19 restrictions imposed in Czech Republic.

The demonstration, which took place on Sunday at the capital city's Old Town Square, ended up in clashes between protesters and police after it was officially terminated due to a higher attendance than the permitted limit of 500, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some protesters remained at the square after the demonstration was halted.

They hurled flares, beer bottles, stones and other objects at the police, while some even attempted to break through the security cordon.

The police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the violent protesters.





The Czech News Agency quoted Prague police spokesperson Eva Kropacova as saying that some 20 police officers suffered injuries in brawls with demonstrators.

About 2,000 demonstrators attended the rally.

Most of them did not wear face masks and did not keep the two-metre distance allowed under the current regulation, local media reported.

According to the current regulation, public gatherings of more than six are banned but up to 500 people are allowed to demonstrate if they are divided into separated groups of 20 and wear face masks.

The Czech Republic has witnessed a surge in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks, making it one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe.

The country has so far reported more than 174,000 coronavirus cases and 1,422 deaths.

—IANS