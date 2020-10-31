Outfit that celebrates Trump's b'day, now 'supports' Macron

New Delhi: A fringe outfit which made headlines for celebrating US President Donald Trump's birthday, on Friday organised a condolence meet in the national capital for French teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded by a youth for showing objectionable cartoons.

In its latest act, the Hindu Sena offered floral tributes in front of Paty's picture while saying that it "extended support" to the French President in his "fight against radical islam".

The organisation which made headlines after complaining against 'beef' being allegedly served in the Kerala House canteen in Delhi said in a statement that it was a cowardly act of Islamic terrorism.



Photos of Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were put alongside the photos of the murdered French school teacher. Apart from floral tributes, candles were also lit by members of the Hindu Sena at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.



"We kept a moment of silence and prayed that the French President finds the power to fight this Islamic terrorism...India is with France, in this fight," said Vishnu Gupta who heads the organisation.



Gupta and his Hindu Sena is known for stunts like this. Each year, his organisation celebrates the birthday of US President Donald Trump by cutting a cake and feeding his cut out.



