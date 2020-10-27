Obama to campaign for Biden in Orlando

Miami: Former President Barack Obama will attend a drive-in campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Orlando on Tuesday, his second appearance in Florida, a major battle ground state, in just three days.

Obama had on October 24 addressed a socially-distanced crowd at a rally in Miami in an effort to garner further support for Biden, who was his Vice President from January 20, 2009 to January 20, 2017.

In the 2016 presidential election, President Donald Trump won Florida, a major swing state, by 49.02 per cent of the votes, while his then Democratic rival Hillary Clinton came in close with 47.82 per cent of the ballots.

New tracker polls released on Sunday by NBC News have revealed that Biden currently had a 50-48 edge over Trump in Florida.

A majority (61 per cent) of those who have already cast their ballots in early voting said they voted for Biden.

The President meanwhile, had majority support among the registered voters who are yet to cast their ballots.

Meanwhile, the latest Quinnipiac University poll national released on October 23 showed Biden with a 10-point advantage, and a RealClearPolitics polling average revealed that the former Vice President was leading by 8.1 percentage points.

