NZ declares tsunami alert for north Island after series of earthquakes

Wellington: New Zealand declared on Friday a tsunami alert for large parts of the North Island coast following a series of powerful earthquakes, media reported.

Several tremors have been registered near the Kermadec Islands within the past several hours, with the most powerful one having an 8.1 magnitude.

According to the New Zealand Herald newspaper, people were required to flee coastal areas. Many coastal cities reportedly faced traffic problems, especially the city of Whangarei.

The US Tsunami Warning System said that New Caledonia and Vanuatu may face tsunami waves with a height of 1-3 meters (3-10 feet).

Many other Pacific nations may face the waves with a height of up to a meter.

—UNI