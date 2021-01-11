N.Korea holds 1st plenary of 8th Party Central Committee

Seoul: North Korea held its first plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea with a focus on strengthening discipline, state media reported on Monday

In the report, Pguongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), said: "Kim Jong-un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, guided the plenary meeting."

According to the KCNA, the meeting on Sunday was attended by members and alternate members of the Party Central Committee who were elected at the ongoing Party Congress, which started on January 5, Xinhua news agency reported.

At the meeting, Kim said that the newly regulated mission of the Party Central Auditing Commission is to further tighten the Party disciplines, supervise and investigate all the violations of the disciplines, abuse of power, bureaucratic practices, irregularities, corruption, and high-handed and arbitrary practices, the report said.

This plenary meeting has elected the Political Bureau and the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee headed by Kim.

It also elected secretaries of the Party Central Committee, organised its Secretariat, elected the Central Military Commission of the Party and the Central Auditing Commission of the Party.

The ongoing eighth party congress will continue on Monday.

—IANS