Nepal's Butwal reports three more Covid deaths

Kathmandu: Three more Covid-19 infected persons undergoing treatment in different hospitals have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours in Butwal of Rupandehi district, health officials said on Wednesday.

Among them, two breathed their last during the course of treatment at Covid-19 Special hospital while another succumbed to the virus in course of the treatment at Lumbini Provincial hospital, the Himalayan times reported.





76-year-old man of Sunwal Municipality-5 in Nawalparasi passed away at 12:50 am on Wednesday. He was suffering from dry cough, high fever, hypertension, diabetes and asthma, said Bishnu Gautam, information officer at Covid Special hospital, Butwal.

Similalry, the 55-year-old woman of Butwal Sub-metropolitan City-9 died today at 5:30 am on Wednesday at the same hospital, added Gautam. The woman was suffering from dry cough, high fever, hypertension and respiratory ailment.

Meanwhile, 71-year-old woman from Rapti Rural Municipality-8 in Dang district passed away in Lumbini State hospital on at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, shared Gautam. She was also suffering from fever and respiratory-related complications.

— IANS