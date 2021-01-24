Nawaz Sharif's son challenges Imran Khan govt to show proof of corruption

London: Deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's son, Hussain Nawaz on Saturday challenged Imran Khan government to show proof of corruption or illegality committed by the Sharif family before the UK or any other government in the world, reported Geo News.

Hussain Nawaz said that Sir Anthony Evan's judgment in the Broadsheet LLC vs the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case is a "clean chit" for the Sharif family since the judgment clearly states that Broadsheet hired Matrix Research Limited to investigate assets of the Sharif family but found nothing illegal.

The Broadsheet LLC, based in the Isle of Man, was hired by the NAB during Musharraf's regime to trace out hidden assets of Pakistanis in foreign countries. NAB signed an agreement with the Broadsheet but terminated it in 2003.

The scandal amply proved that Pakistan has been plagued by corruption. Instead of targetting the corrupt, it was used for political gains and safe passage was given to the corrupt people to escape accountability through National Reconciliation Ordinance.

Hussain said that foreign governments don't believe in the "lies" told on Pakistani media about Nawaz and his family.

Moreover, he claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan's ministers and friends were involved in corruption for which proof is available, adding that there was no accountability for them. Hussain gave the example of Faisal Vawda owning 19 undeclared properties in London, reported Geo News.

"Mark Bezant and Yasir Dajani of the FTI Consulting were appointed by the anti-graft watchdog (NAB) to comment on the Stroz Friedberg (SF) forensic report on the Sharif family and matters arising out of the report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)," explained Hussain.

"Bezant's evidence was confined to the identification and valuation of relevant assets owned by the Sharif family," he added.

Bezant was instructed by the NAB to consider and comment on the SF report, so his evidence was confined to matters relating to the Sharif family, specifically the identification and valuation of the relevant assets. The SF report resulted in identifying 76 items from the JIT report that was considered potentially recoverable assets of the Sharif family.

Hussain said the report led to the identification of 76 items from the JIT report that were considered potentially recoverable assets and NAB representative contended that there were four items of double-counting totalling USD 41 million had not taken into account, further contending that liabilities of property-owning companies including mortgages were not taken into account.