Top
Home > World > NAB denied further custody of Shehbaz Sharif

NAB denied further custody of Shehbaz Sharif

 The Hawk |  21 Oct 2020 6:04 AM GMT

NAB denied further custody of Shehbaz Sharif

Lahore: A Pakistan court has rejected the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request for the further physical remand of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in the money laundering and illegal assets reference and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

On Tuesday, an NAB team presented Sharif before the court in Lahore on expiry of his previous one-week remand and sought his further custody for 14 days to "complete investigation", Dawn news reported.

The investigating officer (IO) told the court that Sharif refused to answer the queries during the remand, adding that when he was confronted with details of his bank accounts, he ignored.

Rejecting the claim, Sharif said that the interrogators visited him only for 15 minutes during the last week.

He said that all questions the interrogators asked him had already been answered and mentioned in the reference filed before the court.

The judge then turned down the NAB's request for Sharif's further custody and sent him to jail on judicial remand till October 27.

The NAB had arrested Sharif on September 28 after the Lahore High Court dismissed his pre-arrest bail in the money laundering case.

—IANS

Updated : 21 Oct 2020 6:04 AM GMT
Tags:    Shehbaz Sharif   Lahore   National Accountability Bureau   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X