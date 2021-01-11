Missing persons in Indonesia landslides increase to 27

Jakarta: The number of missing persons in the devastating landslides that struck Indonesia's West Java province over the weekend increased to 27, while the death toll stood at 13, a senior disaster official said on Monday.

Heavy rains were blamed for the natural disaster at Cihanjuan village of Sumedang district on Saturday, Head of the Emergency Unit of the Provincial Disaster Management Agency Budi Budiman said.

"We have received reports that more people are missing after the landslides," he told Xinhua news agency.

As many as 18 people were injured as the landslides destroyed 18 houses located in the slope of a hill, said Budiman.

Search and rescue activities for the victims resumed on Monday, and three units of heavy machinery equipment have been deployed, he said.

