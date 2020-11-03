Merkel expresses solidarity with Austria after Vienna attack

Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday came out in support for Austria following a series of attacks in Vienna, describing Islamist terrorism as a common threat.

Multiple shooting attacks were perpetrated late on Monday in the Austrian capital, resulting in four people killed and at least 18 injured, reported local media. One of the targets is reported to have been a local synagogue. One attacker was gunned down by the police.

Sputnik quoted the statement posted by the German Chancellor on Twitter where she expressed solidarity with Austria "these terrible hours, during which Vienna has become a target of a terrorist attack, my thoughts are with the people there as well as the security forces that stand against this threat,".

—UNI