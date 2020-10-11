Man arrested in Pak for vandalising temple

Islamabad: A man has been arrested in Pakistan's Sindh province for vandalising a makeshift Hindu temple, a media report said.

The incident took place in a remote area of Badin district and FIR has been registered against the arrested suspect, Muhammad Ismail, on behalf of complainant Ashok Kumar.

According to the copy of the FIR available with The Express Tribune, Kumar told the police that Ismail vandalised the temple in his village of Samo Goth.

Kumar said Ismail damaged the idols kept in the temple and fled.

A Badin police spokesperson told The Express Tribune Ismail was arrested within a few hours of the registration of FIR.

"We are yet to confirm if he (Ismail) is mentally stable and deliberately destroyed the idols."

—IANS