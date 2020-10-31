Top
Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Calls On Lawmakers To Ensure National Budget Will Be Passed To Tackle Pandemic

 The Hawk |  31 Oct 2020 1:27 PM GMT

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin called on lawmakers on Saturday to ensure the country's 2021 budget is passed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I hope all parliamentarians can put aside political differences to ensure that the 2021 Budget is approved in the interest of the people and the country," he said in a televised address.

He also said elections that must be held in Sabah and Sarawak states despite a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, unless a state of emergency is declared.

—REUTERS

Updated : 31 Oct 2020 1:27 PM GMT

