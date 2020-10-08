Letitia Wright to star in season 2 of anthology series ''I Am''

Los Angeles: "Black Panther" breakout Letitia Wright will headline the cast of the critically-acclaimed, female-led anthology series "I Am".

The actor will star in the show created by award-winning writer-director Dominic Savage and produced by Emmy-winning Me+You Productions, reported Variety.

Titled "I Am Victoria", the new series consists of three hour-long episodes and also stars CJ Beckford, Sophia Brown, Suranne Jones and Ashley Walters.

Each episode is being developed and written by Savage in collaboration with a lead actor for whom, in each case, the story will have personal resonance. The series, described as authentic and thought-provoking, explores contemporary female experiences and themes, including trust, relationships and mental health.

Featuring improvised dialogue, the trilogy, set up at the UK network Channel 4, will draw these deeply personal themes out through moments of emotion, intimacy and anxiety.

Wright, who has spoken about her battle with depression in public, said collaborating with Savage has been an amazing experience.

"His unique and sensitive style of directing has stretched me as an artist. I''m so proud that we came together on a story that we both felt was important to explore and share with the world," the actor said.

Savage too said he loved working with Wright "in complete partnership and understanding".

"We were so in tune with the story we were telling, and each day was purely instinctive, challenging, and always truthful. I''m proud to be able to bring this story of love with all it''s difficulties to the screen," he said.

Wright is receiving reviews for her work in "Mangrove", part of Steve McQueen''s "Small Axe" anthology, that opened the BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday.

"I Am" became Channel 4''s most successful new 10 pm drama in six years when it debuted in August 2019, with Vicky McClure starring in "I Am Nicola", Samantha Morton starring in "I Am Kirsty", and Gemma Chan starring in "I Am Hannah". Morton earned a BAFTA TV nod in the leading actress category this year for her performance in the series.

