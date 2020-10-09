Khalilzad meets Pak Army chief during unannounced visit

Islamabad: During an unannounced visit to Islamabad, US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad held talks with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa as efforts were underway to persuade the Taliban to agree to a ceasefire.

During the trip on Thursday, Khalilzad was accompanied by US General Austin Scott Miller, the commander of the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, The Express Tribune reported.

"Matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, Pakistan-Afghanistan border management and current developments in the Afghan peace process were discussed during the meeting," the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"The visiting dignitaries appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan in the Afghan peace process," the statement added without providing further details.

Khalilzad and Bajwa also held talks last month when the envoy had visited Pakistan.

Pakistan has played a key role in bringing the Taliban to the table for talks with the Afghan government and holds major stakes in the ongoing intra-Afghan dialogue.

—IANS