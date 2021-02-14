Kenya Airways to resume direct flights to Rome in June

Nairobi: Kenya Airways said it will resume flights to Rome from its hub in Nairobi in June.

Julius Thairu, chief customer and commercial officer of the airline, said in a statement issued on Friday in Nairobi that Kenya Airways will continue to monitor and increase frequency to





destinations as more jurisdictions open their airspace and ease travel restrictions, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.





Kenya Airways suspended its flights to Rome on April 30 last year after the Italian government placed the whole peninsula on lockdown to fight the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

--IANS