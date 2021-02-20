Jordan says troops kill 2 drug smugglers near Syria border

Top
 The Hawk |  20 Feb 2021 5:39 AM GMT

Amman: The military said it thwarted two attempts to "infiltrate a group of people and smuggle quantities of drugs" into Jordan. The statement said "rules of engagement were applied, which resulted in the killing of two people and the arrest of a third." It said the others fled back into Syria following the incident.

The amphetamines were labelled captagon, the street name for a drug whose chemical base is fenethylline.

Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region. The kingdom hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees.

