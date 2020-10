Tokyo: Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sent a ritual offering on Saturday to Yasukuni Shrine that honours convicted war criminals and over 2.4 million war dead.

Suga sent a potted plant to the shrine to mark the autumn festival, NHK reported.

The "masakaki" tree offering was made to celebrate the Shinto shrine's biannual festival held in the spring and autumn.

—ANI