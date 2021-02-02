Japan vows to take active diplomatic efforts to settle Iran nuclear deal row

Tokyo: Japan intends to take active diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear program, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.

"Our country intends to take active diplomatic efforts, still relying on allied relations with the United States and at the same time reviving traditionally friendly relations with Iran," Motegi said at a press conference.

According to him, it is now necessary for Japan to track how the US-Iranian relations will develop under the presidency of Joe Biden, and Tokyo hopes for the implementation of the nuclear deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran signed the JCPOA. The agreement provided for the lifting of sanctions in exchange for curbing Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reinstated the sanctions against Tehran.

In 2019, Iran announced a phased reduction of its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

Biden has vowed to re-enter the JCPOA. On January 22, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that the window of opportunity for the new US administration to return to the deal had limits, as Iran was determined to achieve the removal of sanctions. (ANI)