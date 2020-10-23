Japan, UK sign free trade deal as part of UK efforts to shape post-Brexit ties: Reports

Tokyo: Japan and the United Kingdom signed on Friday a free trade agreement to determine the bilateral trade relations after the UK withdrawal from the European Union, Japanese media reported.

The document was signed by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The agreement is, in principle, similar to the trade deal between Japan and the European Union, from which the United Kingdom found itself excluded after the Brexit had been completed.

The deal envisages the removal of tariffs on Japanese cars in stages to zero in 2026; the immediate withdrawal of tariffs on Japanese railway cars and auto parts; keeping the Japanese tariffs on UK farm products unchanged among others.

The free trade agreement is due to be ratified by both countries' parliaments and will enter into force on January 1, 2021.

—IANS