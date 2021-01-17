Italy bans flights from Brazil after Covid variant detected in 4 passengers

Riyadh: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud announced that the Kingdoa will reopen its embassy in Qatar in the coming days, state TV reported.

Al-Saud made the announcement on Saturday during a joint press conference with his visiting Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in the capital Riyadh, Xinhua news agency quoted the Al Arabiya TV as saying.

The embassy will reopen after the required logistic activities and other necessary procedures are completed, the Saudi Minister noted.

"Our embassy will be reopened in Doha within days after completing necessary procedures," he said, adding that Saudi Arabia "will restore full diplomatic relations with Qatar".

The announcement came more than a week after Saudi Arabia and five other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries signed a reconciliation agreement during the 41st GCC Summit held in the Saudi city of AlUla on January 5, officially ending the regional crisis targeting Qatar.



An Arab quartet of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar in June 2017 and imposed an embargo on the Gulf state, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

Qatar has repeatedly denied all the charges.

Saudi Arabia had already reopened its airspace and borders to Qatar a day ahead of the Gulf summit.

—IANS