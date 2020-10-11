Israel registers 2,017 new Covid-19 cases, 289,875 in total

Jerusalem: Israel's Ministry of Health reported 2,017 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 289,875.

The number of death cases reached 1,941, with 55 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 860 to 838, out of 1,540 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of recoveries rose to 225,725, with 477 new ones, while active cases currently stand at 62,206.

Earlier on Saturday, the ministry announced the launch of an innovative computerised system to support regulation of coronavirus patients among hospitals.

The system went into operation in Israel due to the high Covid-19 morbidity in the country, aiming to prevent overloads in hospitals.

It can regulate patients automatically, according to the loads level in hospitals throughout Israel.

