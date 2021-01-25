Israel opens embassy in UAE, will advance relations: Foreign Ministry

Abu Dhabi: Israel on Sunday opened its embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), months after the two countries established full diplomatic ties.

Ambassador Eitan Na'eh, who will serve as charge d'affaires until a permanent ambassador is appointed, arrived in Abu Dhabi, the UAE's capital to open the embassy, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said the new embassy "will advance the range of relations between the countries in all areas and expand ties with the Emirati government, economic bodies and the private sector, academia, media and more."

The embassy is in a temporary structure until a permanent one is found.

The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations brokered by then US President Donald Trump. Israel and the UAE announced that they are making peace and normalizing ties on August 15 of last year, launching the Abraham Accords.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi wished Na'eh luck and said that the ministry is "leading the implementation of the peace and normalization agreements in the Gulf and advancing Israel's international status.

"Opening the mission will allow the expansion of bilateral ties between Israel and the UAE for the maximum and speedy realization of the potential in those relations," Ashkenazi said.

"I thank Crown Prince [of Abu Dhabi] Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed and my friend Foreign Minister Abdallah bin Zayed for their leadership and hospitality towards our representatives," Ashkenazi added.

Earlier Sunday, the UAE cabinet approved the decision to open an embassy to Israel in Tel Aviv. (ANI)