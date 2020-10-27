Islamabad varsity closed after 5 Covid-19 cases emerge

Islamabad: The Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad has been temporarily closed after five coronavirus cases emerged in the premises.

After the varsity was closed on Monday, a district health officer issued a notice regarding sealing the relevant departments and taking precautionary measures in the campus to prevent the further spread of the virus, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the notice, SOPs must be implemented in the departments that have not been sealed, whereas people who came in contact with those affected should stay in quarantine.

The Islamabad district administration has so far sealed 49 educational institutions after Covid-19 cases were reported.

On October 22, academic activities at the Fazaia Medical College Air University in Islamabad were suspended for over a week after it reported eight confirmed cases.

