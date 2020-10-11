Islamabad reimposes 'mini smart lockdown'

Islamabad: A 'mini smart lockdown' was on Sunday reimposed in various parts of Islamabad after the Pakistani capital reported an increase in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases.

The order was issued by the Ministry of National Health Services under whi-ch a number of streets were sealed on Sunday morning, Dawn news reported.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat told Dawn news that due to the prevailing situation, authorities were imposing a mini smart lockdown in residential compounds and streets where infections were increasing.

He said the step was being taken to prevent the spread of the virus after surveillance revealed that some streets in G-9, G-10 and I-8 were becoming hotspots.

Shafqaat said since September 14, Islamabad's local administration had sealed 19 educational institutions after their staff and students tested positive for the virus.

He said 173 business centres were inspected on Saturday out of which 32 restaurants and hotels, 47 shops and a workshop were sealed for violating Covid-19 guidelines.

Warnings were also issued to 17 wedding halls that were found ignoring health protocols, Shafqaat told Dawn news, adding that action would begin against violators from Monday onwards.

In the last 24 hours, Islamabad reported 88 new coronavirus cases.

As of Sunday, Pakistan's total caseload has increased to 318,543, while the death toll stood at 6,564.

— IANS