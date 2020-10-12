Iraqi PM to visit UK

Baghdad: The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi is expected to pay an official visit to the UK.

In a statement on Sunday, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said he received the British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hickey, in his office and the two discussed al-Kadhimi's visit, The Baghdad Post newspaper reported.

The statement however, did not provide any other detains, including the date of the visit.

"They also touched on developments of issues of common interests in the region and the world," it said.

Hussein added the Iraqi government has taken security measures to provide a suitable environment for the work of all diplomatic missions in Baghdad.

Unidentified militant groups frequently fire mortar rounds on Iraqi military bases housing US-led coalition forces as well as the American embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, where the main Iraqi government offices and some foreign embassies are located.

The UK is part of a US-led international coalition tasked with helping the Iraqi security forces in the fight against the Islamic State militants by carrying out airstrikes against their positions in Iraq and Syria as well as providing military equipment and training for Iraqi forces.

— IANS