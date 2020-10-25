Iraqi Parliament approves most electoral districts

Baghdad: The Iraqi Parliament has approved most of the country's electoral districts amid disputes among political blocs.

On Saturday, Parliament voted by a majority of 176 lawmakers, who attended the session, on the electoral districts in 16 out of Iraq's 18 provinces, "while the voting on the remaining provinces of Nineveh and Kirkuk was postponed to next Monday's session", reports Xinhua news agency citing an official statement as saying.

Ahmed al-Jubouri, a lawmaker from the northern province of Nineveh, told Xinhua that "the reason for postponing voting is due to the deep differences among representatives of the two provinces".

Al-Jubouri believes that the differences among the lawmakers will be resolved before the coming session on Monday.

Earlier this month, 329-seat Parliament decided to set 83 electoral districts in the country, based on the women's 25 per cent quota.

Late last year, Parliament passed most of the elections draft, but differences remained on the number of electoral districts due to political row among the political blocs.

The new electoral law came in response to the anti-government protests and was designed to make it easier for independent politicians to win a seat in the upcoming parliament.

On July 31, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi set June 6, 2021 as the date for early elections.

—IANS