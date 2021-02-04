Iraq warns of reimposing curfew

Baghdad: Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi has warned that the health authorities might reimpose restrictions, including a nationwide curfew, if coronavirus cases continue to increase.

"We warn against an increase in infections and deaths due to failure to adhere to health-protective measures. There is a possibility to reimpose curfew if the number of infections continues to increase," Xinhua news agency quoted al-Tamimi as saying in a press conference on Wednesday.

"The infections began to increase during the past two weeks, and reached yesterday to about 2.5 percent of the daily tests," he said, adding that the Iraqi authorities have warned of taking legal actions against violates of health-protective measures.

Later in the day, a statement by the Ministry of Health reported 1,317 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide number of cases to 623,072.

It also reported 11 new deaths, raising the fatality toll to 13,079.

It said that 1,275 cases recovered during the day, bringing the total recoveries to 595,869.

A total of 5,752,920 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 46,583 done during the day, according to the statement.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to curb the pandemic since the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

—IANS