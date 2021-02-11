Iraq reports 2,282 new Covid-19 cases, 634,539 in total

Baghdad: The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 2,282 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily record in 2021, bringing the tally to 634,539.

The ministry also reported six new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 13,140, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 802 to 602,820, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 6,060,817 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 44,800 done during the day, according to the statement.

The latest increase in daily infections prompted the ministry to issue a separate statement, warning that "the epidemiological situation in Iraq has become extremely worrying, as the rate of infections is escalating, while citizens continue to neglect compliance with health-protective measures."

The ministry reiterated its call on citizens "to take the matter seriously and with great care due to the dangerous epidemiological situation and the importance of applying protective measures," the statement said.

The ministry also revealed that it had proposed a package of measures to the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to control the spread of the virus, "including applying stricter measures if the epidemiological situation continues to deteriorate," according to the statement.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health has frequently attributed the increase of Covid-19 infections to the public's failure to comply with health instructions.

China has been helping Iraq in its fight against the pandemic. On February 4, the Chinese Embassy in Iraq said the Chinese government donated 50,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Iraq.

Earlier, the Iraqi Health Ministry said the Iraqi National Board for Selection of Drugs had approved the emergency use of China's Sinopharm and Britain's AstraZeneca vaccines to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

From March 7 to April 26 in 2020, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help fight the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.

--IANS