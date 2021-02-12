Iran slams Pak for harbouring terrorists after outfit kidnaps Iranian soldiers

Tehran: Iran has slammed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists and terror outfits after Jaish ul-Adl, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, claimed responsibility for kidnapping Iranian soldiers.

Iran shares a nearly 1,000 km border with Pakistan. In recent years, Iran has witnessed several cross-border attacks carried out by Jaish al-Adl and other affiliated groups, which Iran considers as a terrorist group.

On February 5, the Iranian security forces conducted a surgical operation across the Pakistan border and rescued two of its soldiers from a terror camp, Greek City Times reported.

In October 2018, the Jaish ul-Adl, a Salafi jihadist terrorist organisations, kidnapped 12 Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

The group is also mentioned in the Pakistan's National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) list, in which the organisations considered to be terrorist by Islamabad are inserted and many of them are used to operate near the Iran-Pakistan border, Greek City Times reported.

The Jaish ul-Adl organisation operates in the Sistan-Baluchestan region, divided between Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In spite of the redaction of the NACTA, Pakistan has seen itself involved in supporting extremist outfits and their camps for over three decades - first to secure its turn in the Cold War days, and later to influence the security dynamics in South Asia. However, neighbouring India, Iran and Afghanistan have borne the brunt of cross-border actions.

After the terrorist attack, by Jaish ul-Adl which took place in 2019, killed 27 military personnel, Mohammad Bagheri, chief of general staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said, "If, for whatever reason, the activities of the training centres and shelters of terrorist groups in Pakistan continue, Iran has the right to fight these centres based on the UN charter and will adopt related decisions if required."

Moreover, Major General Mohammad-Ali Jafari said: "The Government of Pakistan knows the location of these elements that are dangerous to Islam and should be accountable for the crimes the terrorists have committed".

Meanwhile, this tension led Iran seeking India's help in combating terrorism in the region.

Both India and Iran saw similar suicide attacks targeting their respective paramilitary forces. However, following India's footstep, Iran began carrying out surgical strikes to finish off the terrorists inside Pakistan's territory.

On February 14, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district after a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into their convoy. The attack was orchestrated by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit.

Notably, both Jaish al-Adl and Jaish-e-Mohammed groups are based in Pakistan.

This group is officially banned in Pakistan but it still operates and raised funds in the country.

Masood Azhar, JeM commander, is responsible for carrying out many attacks in India, yet pakistan denied to extradite him claiming the lack of evidence.

Moreover, thanks to its affinity with China, Pakistan could block this Indian request at UN level too, Greek City Times reported.

India responded it with a cross-border air strike killing over 300 terrorists after the terrorist outfit claimed the responsibility for the attacks.

Citing the report by United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Greek City Times reported that around 6,000- 6,500 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-supported Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP) were present in Afghanistan in 2020.

The report mentioned that the TTP is linked with the Afghan-based affiliate of the Islamic State Group and that some of its members have joined the IS.

The TTP terrorists represent a threat both for Afghanistan and Pakistan, because they are responsible for many horrific attacks in both countries.

Last year in the month of August, Afghanistan accused Islamabad's border forces of killing at least 15 Afghan civilians in a border crossing point.

Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry called for a serious investigation and Pakistan blamed Afghan security forces for starting the clash at the border. According to Islamabad, security forces responded in self-defence only.

The UNSC report came soon after India urged Pakistan to contemplate why it is universally acknowledged as the "international epicentre" of terrorism and the "best safe haven for terrorists", reported Greek City Times.

Despite calls and pressures from the international community to take sustained, verifiable and irreversible actions against such outfits operating from its soil, Pakistan is yet to act. (ANI)